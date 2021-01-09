Ringgold and Heritage met up at RMS on Friday evening for a pair of non-league games and the schools ended up with a split of the night's action.
Ringgold girls 51, Heritage 21
The Lady Tigers got 16 points from Allie Massengale and 10 from Kayla Lopez as they led 31-9 at the break. Brooke Bauldwin and Emma Stephenson each finished with six points, followed by five from Kinsley Forscutt, four from Braylee Raby and two apiece by Eryn and Tori Epps.
Baylee Hollis had a team-high six points for the Lady Generals. Bree Wilson knocked down five points and Macie Collins had four. Addi Dills, Reese Abercrombie and Ema Tanner rounded out the scoring with two apiece.
Heritage boys 33, Ringgold 31
The Generals (8-0 overall) connected on some crucial free throws down the stretch as they held off a challenge from their cross-county foes.
Kaleb Gallman finished with 13 points and Caiden Bauldwin added 11 in the win. Cayden Lowrey dropped in four, followed by Will Riddell with three and Talon Pickett with two.
Jake Neal paced the Tigers with eight points. Trevor Jones, Judah Smith and Gavin Lakin each added six, while five from Taylor Pierce capped the scoring.