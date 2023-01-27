The brackets for the 2022-23 NGAC basketball tournaments are now set.
Play will start this Saturday with the girls' opener between Lakeview (West Division, No. 4 seed) and Rossville (East, No. 5) at 10 a.m. The second girls' game of the day will pit LaFayette (East, No. 4) against Trion (West, No. 5) at 12:30 p.m.
The Lakeview-Rossville winner will face Gordon Lee (East, No. 1) at 5 p.m. on Monday, while the LaFayette-Trion winner will get Ringgold (West, No. 1) at 6:15.
The other two first-round game on the girls' side of the bracket will take place on Wednesday. Dade (East, No. 3) will battle Chattanooga Valley (West, No. 2) at 5, and Heritage (East, No. 2) will square off with Saddle Ridge (West, No. 3) at 6:15.
The semifinals are set for 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Friday with the championship game slated for 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The boys' tournament will also begin play this Saturday. Gordon Lee (East, No. 5) will take on Chattanooga Valley (West, No. 4) at 11:45 a.m., while Dade (East, No. 4) versus Trion (West, No. 5) will tip at 1:45 p.m.
The winner of the Gordon Lee-Chattanooga Valley game will draw Heritage (East, No. 1) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, while the Dade-Trion winner will get Ringgold (West, No. 1) at 6:15.
The other two first-round game in the boys' tournament will be played on Thursday. Rossville (East, No. 3) will take on Lakeview (West, No. 2) at 5, and LaFayette (East, No. 2) will battle Saddle Ridge (West, No. 3) at 6:15.
The semifinals are set for 6:15 and 8:45 p.m. on Friday with the championship game slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Every game of both tournaments will be played at Saddle Ridge Middle School.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.