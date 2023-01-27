The brackets for the 2022-23 NGAC basketball tournaments are now set.

Play will start this Saturday with the girls' opener between Lakeview (West Division, No. 4 seed) and Rossville (East, No. 5) at 10 a.m. The second girls' game of the day will pit LaFayette (East, No. 4) against Trion (West, No. 5) at 12:30 p.m.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In