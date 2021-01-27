The 2020-2021 NGAC basketball tournaments are set to begin this Saturday and while the brackets for the eight-team field are set on the boys' side, Thursday's regular season finales will determine five of the eight seeds on the girls' side.
Both tournaments will be played at Heritage Middle School.
Heritage will be the No. 1 seed for the boys' tournament and they will open the tournament against No. 8 Chattanooga Valley at 11:30 a.m. this Saturday.
No. 2 LaFayette will face No. 7 Lakeview on Monday at 6 p.m. No. 3 Ringgold will square off with No. 6 Dade on Tuesday at 6, while the first round will conclude Wednesday at 6 with a match-up between No. 4 Gordon Lee and No. 5 Trion.
The semifinals will be played Friday at 4:30 and 6 p.m. with the championship game set for 1 p.m. on Feb. 6.
The girls' opening game will be Saturday at 10 a.m. with No. 1 Ringgold facing No. 8 Trion. After that, things will need to be sorted out to fill out the rest of the bracket.
Heritage will be the No. 2 seed regardless of Thursday's action and they will play a first-round game on Monday at 4:30 against the No. 7 seed.
The No. 3 and No. 6 seeds will play Tuesday at 4:30, while the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds will battle Wednesday at 4:30.
The semifinals will be played Thursday at 4:30 and 6 p.m. with the championship game set for 11 a.m. on Feb. 6.