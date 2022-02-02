After the Ringgold and Heritage girls' teams punched their tickets to the North Georgia Athletic Conference tournament finals on Monday, the boys' teams for both schools accomplished the feat on Tuesday.
Second-seeded Ringgold used a late free throw to sneak past third-seeded LaFayette in a very close game before top-seeded Heritage took advantage of a big second half to take down fourth-seeded Lakeview.
RINGGOLD BOYS 35, LAFAYETTE 34
In a nip-and-tuck affair the entire way, the Tigers led 20-17 at halftime and held a slim 28-26 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Ramblers would tie the game late, but Ringgold's Brody Raby was able to knock down a free throw with 2.9 seconds left on the clock to provide what turned out to be the final margin of victory.
Trent Bender led the Tigers with 13 points. Judah Smith finished with eight and Trevor Jones had six. Gavin Lakin picked up four points, followed by Raby with three and Zach Gaier with one.
It will mark the fourth consecutive NGAC tournament finals appearance for the Tigers under Coaches Brian Mountjoy and Kile Sholl.
HERITAGE BOYS 52, LAKEVIEW 34
The night's other semifinal game saw the Generals forge a 26-23 lead at halftime. However, the Navy-and-Red would outscore Lakeview 26-11 over the final two quarters to pull away for the victory.
Cooper Bell and Cayden Lowrey paced Heritage with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Blake Debity scored nine points and Henry Allen finished with eight.
The rest of the scoring included four points from Owen Carstens and two apiece from Cody Bryan, Cohen Fletcher and Noah Awotula.
The NGAC finals will tip off with the girls' championship game at 5 p.m. on Thursday, followed by the boys' game at approximately 6:45. The tournaments are being held at Ringgold Middle School.
