The top-seeded Ringgold Tigers secured a spot in the 2021 North Georgia Athletic Conference baseball championship series with a doubleheader sweep of fourth-seeded Chattanooga Valley on Thursday.
Ringgold 15, Chattanooga Valley 0
The Tigers finished off the opener in just three innings behind a big game from Garrett Edgar, who had a single, a double and a triple and knocked in four runs. The game ended in the bottom of the third on the run rule, thanks to a walk-off, three-run homer from Logan Bramlett.
Aidan Hickman had a double, an RBI and scored three times. Logan Moore also recorded a double. Jackson Black had two hits and scored twice, while Colt Forgey, Haddon Fries, Brayden Sylar and Pierce Pennington all drove in one run each.
Hickman pitched all three innings, walking three and striking out six in the abbreviated no-hitter.
Eli Massey and Dallas Bilbrey pitched for the Eagles in Game 1.
Ringgold 10, Chattanooga Valley 0
Black struck out seven batters and gave up just one hit in five innings in the nightcap. He also went 3 for 3 at the plate and drove in a run.
Bramlett belted his second homer of the series, a two-run shot, in the bottom of the first inning. Hickman went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and one RBI, while Edgar had two hits and three RBIs, including a two-run, walk-off double to end the game in the fifth inning.
Massey, Gavin Hughley and Hagen Patterson all pitched for the Eagles, while Kain Brown had a single to account for his team's lone hit in the game.
Heritage swept by Trion
The Generals were the only team to defeat Ringgold this season and the Navy-and-Red went into Thursday's NGAC semifinal series against Trion wanting nothing more than to earn another shot at the Tigers, this time for the conference tournament championship.
However, it would not be in the cards for the third-seeded Generals as they dropped both ends of a doubleheader to the second-seeded Bulldogs. Instead, Trion will get a shot to avenge its only loss of the season when they take on Ringgold for the NGAC title early next week.
Trion 13, Heritage 3
Ty Hunt and Cody Bryan both had doubles for the Generals, while Maddox Henry and Lex Davey each collected one single. Hunt, Davey and Brandon Greene all recorded RBIs in the loss.
Greene, along with Jake Collette and Blake Debity, pitched for Heritage in the opener. They combined to strike out seven batters, but they also issued eight walks.
Trion 7, Heritage 2
In the nightcap, Davey and Greene had the only RBIs for the Generals, who played as the home team during the game. Hunt, Henry, Davey and Henry Allen accounted for Heritage's four hits, all singles.
Hunt, along with Caden Strickland and Cohen Fletcher, did the pitching for the Generals in Game 2. They walked three batters and struck out 10, while only six of the runs were earned.
Ringgold (17-1) will host Trion (11-1) in the best-of-three series, which will begin with a doubleheader this Monday. The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs, 6-2, in the teams' only meeting of the season back on March 9. Game 3, if needed, will be played on Tuesday.