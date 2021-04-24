The Heritage Middle School Generals prepped for next week's NGAC tournament by scoring nine straight runs in a 9-3 win at Baylor on Friday. Henry Allen had a hit and drove in three runs for the Generals, who gave up a run in the bottom of the first before taking the lead for good.
Brandon Greene tripled and recorded an RBI and Jake Colette, Lex Davey and Caden Strickland also had one RBI apiece in the victory.
Strickland, Davey and Cohen Fletcher combined to allow just one earned run. They gave up a total of eight hits and walked four batters, while adding four strikeouts.
Trion 9, Lakeview 8
The Warriors and the Bulldogs treated fans to a late Friday afternoon shootout in Fort Oglethorpe, but it would be the Blue-and-White hanging on for a one-run victory.
Lakeview would get a two-run single from Tanner Wilson the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead to one, but it would be the final tally of the night for the home team as two final strikeouts ended the game.
Aiden Darity went 3 for 5 and drove in three runs for the Warriors. Aiden Crawford had two doubles, two RBIs and scored three times. Nathaniel Samples was 2 for 4 with a double. Wilson and Clayton Young had two hits each. A.J. Stout doubled and drove in a run, while Carson Goff picked up an RBI.
Crawford, Goff, Stout and Wilson all pitched for Lakeview. They combine to give up seven earned runs on eight hits and 10 walks with eight strikeouts.
Brackets set for NGAC tournament
The 2021 NGAC baseball tournament will get underway on Tuesday with a pair of first-round match-ups. No. 3-seeded Heritage will host No. 6 LaFayette, while No. 4 Gordon Lee will entertain No. 5 Chattanooga Valley with the winners of those games advancing to the best-of-three semifinal round.
The semis will be held on Thursday (doubleheader) and Friday (third game, if needed). Top-seeded Ringgold will host the Heritage-LaFayette winner, while No. 2 Trion will get the Gordon Lee-Chattanooga Valley winner.
The finals will begin on Monday, May 3 with a doubleheader, while a third game, if needed, would be played on Tuesday, May 4. The highest-remaining seed after the semifinals will host the championship round.
Games are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.