The Saddle Ridge Mustangs scored twice in the first, four times in the second, once in the third and three more times in the fourth before putting away visiting Trion, 10-0, in a five-inning game Monday in Rock Spring.
Landon Kirby had a big game with two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. He also accounted for three of Saddle Ridge's nine stolen bases on the afternoon. Paxton Hayes went 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Jake Ledbetter had a hit and scored once, while Clay Moore, Cole Scott and Landon Kimbell each had one RBI.
Moore pitched all five innings to get the victory. He allowed just two hits and one walk to go with four strikeouts.
GORDON LEE 11, LAFAYETTE 0
Koltin Webb was the man for the Trojans on Monday, both at the plate and on the hill, as the Navy-and-White cooled off the Ramblers in an NGAC contest in Chickamauga.
Webb gave up just two hits and struck out six without issuing a walk in a five-inning complete game. He also went 3 for 4, scored once and drove in three runs.
Colt Wood went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Brayden Stoker was 2 for 3 and scored twice. Braxton Daniel had a triple, while Brady Little and Keaton Lockhart both drove in one run apiece.
Austin Dearing pitched four innings for LaFayette, but took the loss. He struck out six batters and issued just one walk, while Luke and Levi Hopkins combined to allow one hit and two walks in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
Hagen English and Payton Neal both had singles for the Ramblers.
HERITAGE 20, EAST HAMILTON 7
A seven-run fourth inning and a seven-run fifth inning blew open what had been a close game and the Generals ran away from the Hurricanes in a non-conference game in Chattanooga.
The Generals carried a narrow 6-4 lead into the top of the fourth before putting it away over the next two frames. Sam Coleman and Carson Rich each had a pair of doubles, while Brock Capehart and Peyton Wilson each had one double.
Capehart led the way with four RBIs. Rich and Kayden Locke had three RBIs each. Coleman and Wilson knocked in two runs apiece, while Tag Norman and Landon Summers each drove in one run.
Caden Hight struck out six in two innings. He gave up three hits and two walks. Norman pitched two hitless innings, striking out four and walking one to pick up the win. Rich tossed an inning of relief. He allowed two hits and two walks.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.