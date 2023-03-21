High School Baseball

The Saddle Ridge Mustangs scored twice in the first, four times in the second, once in the third and three more times in the fourth before putting away visiting Trion, 10-0, in a five-inning game Monday in Rock Spring.

Landon Kirby had a big game with two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. He also accounted for three of Saddle Ridge's nine stolen bases on the afternoon. Paxton Hayes went 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Jake Ledbetter had a hit and scored once, while Clay Moore, Cole Scott and Landon Kimbell each had one RBI.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

