High School Baseball

Dylan Currie had an inside-the-park home run and the Gordon Lee Trojans picked up an 11-1 victory on the road at Saddle Ridge on Thursday night.

Logan Price went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Grey Snyder had two hits and scored three runs. Keaton Lockhart went 2 for 3 with one RBI, while Brayden Stoker, Koltin Webb and Colt Wood all drove in one run apiece.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In