Dylan Currie had an inside-the-park home run and the Gordon Lee Trojans picked up an 11-1 victory on the road at Saddle Ridge on Thursday night.
Logan Price went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Grey Snyder had two hits and scored three runs. Keaton Lockhart went 2 for 3 with one RBI, while Brayden Stoker, Koltin Webb and Colt Wood all drove in one run apiece.
Brady Little pitched the first three innings and allowed two walks to go with six strikeouts. Snyder allowed just one hit and struck out one batter in two innings of relief, while Stoker pitched the seventh. He gave up one hit and one walk and finished with three strikeouts.
The lone run for the Mustangs came in the top of the seventh. Z Harris drew a walk and stole second before scoring on an RBI-single from Landon Kirby. Clay Moore also had a hit for Saddle Ridge.
Cole Scott pitched 3.2 innings, giving up six hits and five walks with five strikeouts. Moore allowed four hits in 2.1 innings on the hill. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.
TRION 2, CHATTANOOGA VALLEY 0
The Eagles gave up just three hits on the day, but managed just two of their own and dropped a road game to the Bulldogs.
Massen Brundage threw six innings for CVMS, giving up one earned run on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
RINGGOLD 5, ROSSVILLE 0
Wesley Blair pitched five innings and scattered three hits for the Tigers in a home shutout against the Bulldogs.
Blair struck out eight batters and walked four, while Peyton Berry pitched two hitless innings of relief, surrendering two walks and finishing with three strikeouts.
Brody Raby continued to sizzle at the plate. He went 2 for 3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs. Franklin Helsel was 1 for 2 with two walks and scored once. Braden Parker went 1 for 3 and drove in a run, Easton Daniel collected an RBI, and Miles Arrington also had a double.
Neither team committed an error.
Kiyon Williams was 2 for 3 for Rossville and Brandon Newport added a single.
Williams also took the loss on the hill after throwing 1.1 innings and allowing two hits and four walks with two strikeouts. Kaiden Williams pitched 4.2 innings, giving up three hits and five walks with eight strikeouts.
LAFAYETTE 10, DADE 0
Austin Dearing gave up just one hit and two walks over six innings as he shut down the visiting Wolverines on Thursday night.
Dearing struck out seven Dade hitters and went 3 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and three runs scored, while Hagen English was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Jake Rhudy had a hit and knocked in two runs. Luke Hopkins had two hits and scored once, while Bryson Kilgo was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Payton Neal and River Clark also singled for the Ramblers.
HERITAGE 15, LAKEVIEW 1
The Generals scored four runs in the top of the third inning, one in the fourth, four more in the fifth, and six more in the sixth to pull away from the Warriors Thursday night in Fort Oglethorpe.
Tag Norman and Peyton Wilson each went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for Heritage. Sam Coleman had a hit, drew four walks and drove in two runs, while Caden Hight, Brayden Hudson, Kaiser Guinn and Judd Mitchell each drove in one run.
Coleman pitched five hitless innings, allowing two walks and striking out nine, while Hudson threw an inning of relief. He gave up one run on two hits with a walk and one strikeout.
Brody Card and Bryson Card each had singles to account for both of Lakeview's hits.
Brayden Wilson pitched five innings and allowed four hits and seven walks with two strikeouts. Peyton Culpepper allowed two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in two-thirds of an inning of relief, while Chase Rogers walked three batters and gave up a hit in one-third of an inning.
