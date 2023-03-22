Brody Raby hit a third-inning solo homerun and struck out five batters in two innings to help the Ringgold Tigers to a 12-1 home victory over Chattanooga Valley on Tuesday.
Raby finished with two RBIs at the plate and gave up just one hit and one walk in a relief appearance. Easton Daniel picked up the win with three innings of hitless ball. He struck out eight batters and walked one. Peyton Berry also pitched in relief for the Tigers.
Franklin Helsel was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs for Ringgold. Grady Haddock went 2 for 2 with a double and two runs scored, while Hayden Montoya was 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs.
Julian Barrera went 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI. Wesley Blair tripled and drove in two runs, while Zach Grower had a triple and one RBI for the Tigers (7-0), who have outscored their opponents this season by a combined 76-15.
Jax Middlebrooks had the only hit for the Eagles, while Asher Smith scored the lone run for CVMS on an RBI by Stryker Harden.
Harden threw 3.2 innings, walking three and striking out one, while Middlebrooks allowed a hit and struck out one batter in one-third of an inning of relief.
CHRISTIAN HERITAGE 14, LAFAYETTE 1
The Ramblers took one on the chin in Dalton on Tuesday. Braden Bartlett singled and drove in a run, while Hagen English had the only other hit for LaFayette.
English surrendered four earned runs on seven hits in 2.2 innings of work. He walked three batters and struck out two.
HERITAGE 15, LAKEVIEW 1
The Generals got five innings from Sam Coleman in a big win over their Catoosa County rivals on Tuesday. Coleman struck out nine batters and walked just two, while Brayden Hudson pitched an inning of relief. He surrendered a run on two hits and a walk with one strikeout.
Tag Norman had two hits, including a double. He scored twice and drove in three runs. Peyton Wilson went 2 for 4 with a run scored and three RBIs, while additional RBIs were recorded by Caden Hight, Kaiser Guinn and Judd Mitchell.
For the Warriors, Brayden Wilson pitched five innings, allowing four hits and seven walks with two strikeouts. Peyton Culpepper through two-thirds of an inning and gave up two hits and a walk with two strikeouts, while Chase Rogers allowed a hit and three walks in one-third of an inning of relief. Rogers also went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
GORDON LEE 11, DADE 0
The Trojans shut down the Wolverines to pick up a victory on Tuesday. Grey Snyder threw five innings of three-hit ball with three walks and seven strikeouts, while he also went 2 for 2 at the plate with two RBIs.
Keaton Lockhart drove in a pair of runs. Brady Little and Brayden Stoker both had doubles, while solo RBIs were recorded by Colt Wood, Koltin Webb, Logan Price, Braxton Daniel, and Dylan Currie. Currie also pitched an inning out of the bullpen.
TRION 14, ROSSVILLE 1
A battle of the Bulldogs at Rossville City Park went the way of the visitors on Tuesday.
Brandon Newport, Kaiden Williams and Kiyon Williams all pitched for Rossville. They combine to give up two earned runs on five hits and 10 walks in five innings, adding nine strikeouts.
Jaxon Starens scored the only run of the game for Rossville.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.