High School Baseball

Brody Raby hit a third-inning solo homerun and struck out five batters in two innings to help the Ringgold Tigers to a 12-1 home victory over Chattanooga Valley on Tuesday.

Raby finished with two RBIs at the plate and gave up just one hit and one walk in a relief appearance. Easton Daniel picked up the win with three innings of hitless ball. He struck out eight batters and walked one. Peyton Berry also pitched in relief for the Tigers.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

