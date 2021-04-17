The Ringgold Tigers recorded two victories in a true tri-state doubleheader on Saturday, defeating Boyd-Buchanan of Chattanooga before shutting down Douglasville out of Alabama.
Ringgold 15, Boyd-Buchanan 3
The Tigers led 4-3 before erupting for 11 unanswered runs over the final three innings. Aidan Hickman, Brayden Sylar and Briley Cropper combined to strike out eight batters on the afternoon. They allowed three earned runs on three hits with a pair of walks.
Offensively, Logan Bramlett had two hits, including a double, to go with four RBIs. Hickman had two hits and one RBI, while Jackson Black came through with two hits, two RBIs and scored three times. Sylar, along with Haddon Fries, Colt Forgey and Isaac Crew, had one RBI apiece.
Ringgold 10, Douglasville 0
The Tigers had just five hits in the day's second game, but parlayed those hits along with six Douglasville errors, into a shutout victory.
Cropper went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and three RBIs. One of his hits was a double. Pierce Pennington also had two hits and drove in a run. Hickman singled and collected one RBI, while Fries also drove in one run.
Luke Raby got the job done on the mound with six innings of two-hit ball. He finished with four strikeouts and did not walk a single batter.
Christian Heritage 13, Lakeview 4
Nathaniel Samples had two hits and an RBI on Saturday, but it was not enough to defeat the Lions in a game played at LMS. Manning Trusley and Aiden Crawford also collected solo RBIs in the loss.