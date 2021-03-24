The Ringgold Tigers moved to 8-0 on the season with a four-inning, 14-0 victory over Chattanooga Valley in a game played Tuesday night at Ridgeland High School.
Garrett Edgar had a double and knocked in four runs. Aidan Hickman had two hits and scored three times. Logan Moore had a hit and two RBIs. Colt Forgey and Jackson Black had two hits apiece, while Black, Logan Bramlett and Brayden Sylar each knocked in a run.
Black and Sylar both pitched two innings for the Tigers. Both struck out two batters, while Sylar allowed three hits.
For the Eagles, Jamie Hinton, Kain Brown and Gavin Hughley all had singles. Hughley, Eli Massey and Luke Blevins combined to give up just two earned runs on 10 hits and five walks with three strikeouts.
Trion 10, Gordon Lee 5
The Bulldogs belted four homeruns and doubled up the visiting Trojans in an NGAC contest on Tuesday.
Landon Norton went 2 for 3 for the Trojans (3-4). Jackson Scali had a hit and two RBIs. Ty Thompson doubled and knocked in a run, while Aiden Goodwin and Brock Crutchfield each had one RBI.
Goodwin gave up five earned runs on five hits with a walk and two strikeouts in one inning of work. Dustin Day threw four innings of relief. He allowed five earned runs on seven hits with a walk and six strikeouts before Scali struck out three batters in his one inning out of the bullpen.
Gordon Lee (JV) 6, Trion 0
The junior varsity Trojans got two doubles and two RBIs from Grey Snyder in a shutout victory over the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Brody Eaton and Layne Vaughn each had one hit and one RBI. Keyton Lockhart knocked in a run and pitched two innings of one-hit ball. He gave up one walk and struck out three batters.