The Ringgold Tigers improved to 7-0 overall with a 7-3 non-league win over McCallie in Catoosa County on Monday.
Aidan HIckman, Garrett Edgar and Jackson Black all had two hits for the Tigers and each recorded a double, while Logan Bramlett, Colt Forgey and Isaac Crew all knocked in runs.
Hickman, Edgar and Bramlett pitched two innings apiece and Black threw one. They combined to give up just one hit to go with nine walks and five strikeouts. None of the Blue Tornado's runs were earned.
Ringgold will get back to NGAC play with a game against Chattanooga Valley Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Ridgeland High School.
Dalton 4, Heritage 1
The Generals and the Cougars both collected just three hits on Monday, but it would be the host team parlaying those three hits into four runs and picking up a 4-1 win over the Generals at Heritage Point Park.
Maddox Henry, Owen Carstens and Lex Davey had singles for Heritage, while Brandon Greene recorded the team's only RBI of the day.
Ty Hunt went four innings on the bump, allowing three earned runs on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Greene pitched two hitless innings out of the bullpen, walking two and fanning five.
Heritage (6-1) will travel to Trenton on Tuesday to take on Dade at 5 p.m. as NGAC play continues.
Gordon Lee (JV) 15, Lakeview (JV) 0
Grey Snyder and James Davis combined for a four-inning no-hitter as the Gordon Lee junior varsity Trojans shut out Lakeview in a game Monday afternoon in Fort Oglethorpe.
Payton Groce and Braden Little both had two hits for the Trojans. Groce, Snyder, Brayden Stoker and Keyton Lockhart each knocked in two runs, while Little, Colt Wood, Layne Vaughn, Brody Easton, Gavin Johnson and Hurley McAllister each had one RBI.