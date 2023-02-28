High School Baseball

The Ringgold Middle School Tigers hosted rival Heritage on Tuesday and scratched out a 1-0 win over their Catoosa County foes.

Franklin Helsel pitched all seven innings for the Tigers. He gave up just two hits and one walk and finished with seven strikeouts.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In