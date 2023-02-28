The Ringgold Middle School Tigers hosted rival Heritage on Tuesday and scratched out a 1-0 win over their Catoosa County foes.
Franklin Helsel pitched all seven innings for the Tigers. He gave up just two hits and one walk and finished with seven strikeouts.
The lone run of the game came in the fourth inning. Julian Barrera reached first on a dropped third strike and moved up on a Heritage error before scoring on a double by Brody Raby.
Wesley Blair had the only other hit, a single, for Ringgold (1-0).
Cohen Fletcher pitched five very strong innings for the Generals. He gave up an unearned run on two hits. He struck out six batters and did not issue a walk. Sam Coleman struck out two batters in his one inning of relief.
Baker Capehart and Judd Mitchell had singles for Heritage (1-1), but both were erased by Ringgold catcher Zach Grower, who threw out both runners both runners at second.
LAFAYETTE 8, CHATTANOOGA VALLEY 2
The Ramblers scored four times in the top of the seventh inning to help put away Chattanooga Valley in a battle of previously unbeaten teams at Ridgeland High School on Tuesday.
Austin Dearing started the game and pitched the first four innings. He gave up two hits and four walks with two strikeouts, while Luke Hopkins walked two and fanned four in three innings of relief.
Braden Bartlett went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Ramblers (3-0). Mason Ellenburg had a hit and knocked in two runs, while Hagen English had a double and scored twice.
Stryker Harden started on the hill for the Eagles (2-1) and pitched five innings of three-hit ball, finishing with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Jax Middlebrooks gave up four hits and four walks in two innings of relief. He finished with four strikeouts.
Middlebrooks and Massen Brundage had the only hits for CVMS. Brundage had a triple, stole a base and scored the only run of the game for the Eagles.
TRION 10, LAKEVIEW 0
The Warriors fell to 0-2 on the season with a five-inning loss at Trion on Tuesday.
Cason Robinson had the only hit of the game for Lakeview, while Robinson, Hunter Reese and Hagan Patterson all pitched. The trio combined to give up four earned runs on four hits and 10 walks with five strikeouts.
Gordon Lee and Rossville were postponed due to unplayable field conditions.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.