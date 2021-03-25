The Ringgold Tigers are now 9-0 on the season after a five-inning, 13-0 victory over Lakeview in Fort Oglethorpe on Wednesday.
Garrett Edgar pitched two innings of no-hit ball with two walks and four strikeouts. Luke Raby allowed one hit and struck out three in his two innings on the mound and Taylor Pierce gave up one hit and one walk and recorded one strikeout as he threw one inning of relief.
Offensively, Aidan Hickman was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three runs scored. Haddon Fries and Mason Ellis both had one hit and two RBIs. Fries' hit was a triple, while Edgar, Colt Forgey, Logan Bramlett and Logan Moore each had one RBI apiece.
Aiden Crawford and Clayton Young both had singles for the Warriors (1-4). Crawford pitched 2.2 innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits with two walks and one strikeout. Darian Keefe threw two innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out three batters.
East Hamilton 8, Gordon Lee 6
Down 6-0, the Trojans scored five times in the top of the fifth inning to cut the deficit to one run. However, they could not overtake the lead and eventually dropped a decision at East Hamilton in a non-league game on Wednesday.
Ty Thompson and Dustin Day both had one hit with two RBIs for the Trojans (3-5). Thompson delivered a double, while Day launched a homerun. Garrett Ross had a double with one RBI and Peyton Mullins also recorded a double.
Jackson Scali allowed two earned runs on three hits with one strikeout in two innings on the mound. Landon Norton also pitched two innings. He gave up one earned run on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts, while Troy Phillips allowed two earned runs on one hit and seven walks in his two innings of work. Phillips fanned three batters.