High School Baseball

Brody Raby launched a dramatic grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning to cap a five-run rally and give the Ringgold Tigers an 11-8 home victory over Christian Heritage on Thursday.

Ringgold trailed 8-6 going into its final at-bat and saw the first two batters retired. However, a double by Grady Haddock got the rally going.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

