Brody Raby launched a dramatic grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning to cap a five-run rally and give the Ringgold Tigers an 11-8 home victory over Christian Heritage on Thursday.
Ringgold trailed 8-6 going into its final at-bat and saw the first two batters retired. However, a double by Grady Haddock got the rally going.
Maddux Cummings kept things going with an RBI-single. Hayden Montoya was hit by a pitch and Julian Barrera came through with a single to load the bases before Raby walked it off on a 1-0 pitch.
Raby finished the night 3 for 5 with three runs scored and six RBIs. Barrera went 3 for 4, while Montoya, Haddock and Wesley Blair each had two hits. Montoya, Blair and Franklin Helsel each drove in one run.
Raby, Blair, Zach Grower and Easton Daniel all pitched for the Tigers with Grower earning the victory. They combined to give up seven hits and 10 walks with 11 strikeouts.
RINGGOLD 15, TRION 0
There was no such drama two days earlier as the Tigers got a four-inning perfect game from Helsel in a shutout of Bulldogs.
Helsel struck out six batters and matched Grower with a hit and two RBIs at the plate. Raby was 3 for 3 with a double, a triple, four runs scored and three RBIs. Blair went 2 for 4 and drove in three. Daniel doubled and scored twice, while Haddock added an RBI.
The Tigers scored one run in each of the first three innings before erupting for 12 runs in the fourth.
LAKEVIEW 7, ROSSVILLE 0
The Warriors picked up a home win on Thursday behind six strikeouts from Brody Card. He gave up just four hits and two walks in five innings, while Chase Rogers pitched a pair of hitless innings, allowing two walks and striking out three.
Rogers and Peyton Culpepper each had a hit and an RBI, while Card helped himself with an RBI.
No further information on the Bulldogs was available as of press time.
LAFAYETTE 8, TRION 4
Austin Dearing went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs as the Ramblers doubled up the Bulldogs in south Walker County.
Braden Bartlett went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and a run scored. Luke Hopkins also doubled and scored a run to go with a pair of RBIs. Jake Rhudy had a single, scored once and knocked in a run, while Ty DeBerry added a double.
Four different pitchers, Hopkins, Hagen English, Clarkston Cagle and Levi Hopkins, combined to give up two earned runs on four hits. They walked nine Trion hitters and struck out eight in seven innings.
HERITAGE 10, SADDLE RIDGE 0
Sam Coleman and Cohen Fletcher combined for a six-inning no-hitter as the Generals picked up a home victory on Thursday.
Coleman collected the win after four innings of work. He struck out five and walked one, while Fletcher fanned three and issued one walk in two innings.
Brayden Hudson had a hit and two RBIs for the Generals. Coleman scored three times. Fletcher had a hit and crossed the plate twice, while Tag Norman and Peyton Wilson each had an RBI.
Clay Moore pitched 3.2 innings for the Mustangs. He allowed four hits and five walks with three strikeouts. Jesse Forester allowed one hit and one walk and 1.2 innings of work, while Jake Ledbetter pitched a third of an inning of relief.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.