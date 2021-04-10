Down 8-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Gordon Lee Trojans pushed home a run in the fifth and four in the sixth before scoring three times in the seventh to stun Heritage, 9-8, in an NGAC game in Chickamauga on Friday.
Aiden Goodwin, who made the first two put-outs of a triple play against Saddle Ridge on Thursday, delivered a two-out RBI-single to score Dustin Day with the game-winning run against the Generals.
Goodwin, Ty Thompson and Landon Norton each had two hits. Goodwin and Jackson Scali had two RBIs each. Norton and Day each doubled in the victory, while Garrett Ross, Payton Groce and Brock Crutchfield all knocked in one run apiece.
Goodwin, Scali and Ross all pitched for the Trojans.
For the Generals, Henry Allen, Jake Collett and Cody Bryan each had two hits. Bryan finished with two RBIs and Collett knocked in one run. Maddox Henry also picked up an RBI, while Jacob Dawson delivered a double.
Allen and Lex Davey both pitched for Heritage.
LaFayette 9, Lakeview 0
Isaiah McKenzie, Hunter Jefferies and Brennon Beavers had two hits each, while Matthew Thompson doubled and knocked in three runs in the Ramblers' victory at Lakeview on Friday. Beavers and Julian Lees each had one RBI in the win.
Hunter Jefferies struck out two batters and walked two batters in three hitless innings on the mound. Tucker Crowe surrendered just one walk in four innings of relief. He finished with two strikeouts.
Darian Keefe, Cade Brown and Wyatt Grisham all pitched for Lakeview.
LaFayette JV 5, Lakeview JV 2
Cale Sholtz gave up one hit in two scoreless innings to help the junior varsity Ramblers to the victory.
Sholtz struck out five batters and helped himself with two hits at the plate. Austin Dearing and T.J. Crowe both pitched in relief with Crowe earning the save.
Hagen English had two of LaFayette's five stolen bases.
Kyler Cleghorn went four innings for the Warriors, allowing three earned runs and striking out three, while Cason Robinson pitched one inning of relief. He allowed two earned runs with one walk and one strikeout.
Robinson and Nathan Horne each had singles, while Payton Culpepper doubled and drove in a run.