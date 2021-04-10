La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mainly clear overnight. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.