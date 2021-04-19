Aiden Crawford went 4 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs as the Lakeview Warriors outslugged visiting Dade on Monday, 14-10, in a game that featured 21 hits, seven errors and eight runs third innings by both teams.
Darian Keefe went 4 for 5 with a double and three runs scored. Cade Brown had two hits and knocked in three runs, while Carson Goff tripled and had three RBIs. A.J. Stout was 2 for 2 with two runs scored. Nathaniel Samples and Manning Trusley each knocked in a pair of runs, while Brayden Wilson also had one RBI.
Crawford and Brown combined to give up just two earned runs on six hits. They teamed up to strike out eight batters and issue five walks.
Trion 11, Heritage 3
The Generals managed just one hit on the afternoon, that off the bat of Maddox Henry, as they dropped a game to the Bulldogs in Boynton.
Henry and Brandon Greene had the only RBIs of the game for Heritage. Henry Allen, Ty Hunt and Lex Davey all pitched for the Generals with Allen suffering the loss. The trio combined to strike out 11 batters and walk just one, but they also gave up nine earned runs on 13 hits.