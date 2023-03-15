High School Baseball

The Lakeview Warriors led 5-0 after two innings and went on to a 6-1 victory over Chattanooga Valley Monday night in a game played at Ridgeland High School.

Brayden Wilson went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs for Lakeview. Cason Robinson was 2 for 4 and knocked in a run, and Hunter Reese had a double, scored twice and collected one RBI.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In