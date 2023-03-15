The Lakeview Warriors led 5-0 after two innings and went on to a 6-1 victory over Chattanooga Valley Monday night in a game played at Ridgeland High School.
Brayden Wilson went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs for Lakeview. Cason Robinson was 2 for 4 and knocked in a run, and Hunter Reese had a double, scored twice and collected one RBI.
Brody Card picked up the victory on the hill by throwing five innings of five-hit ball. He struck out eight and walked two, while Brycin Card walked two batters and struck out one in two innings of relief.
Massen Brundage had two hits and one RBI for the Eagles. Asher Smith, Cameron Cochren and Jax Middlebrooks each had a hit.
Stryker Harden allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk in five innings on the mound. He finished with six strikeouts. Kase Stone tossed two innings, allowing a run and four walks to go with two strikeouts.
DADE 8, LAKEVIEW 6
One night later, the Warriors scored four times in the top of the third inning and took a 6-4 lead into the bottom of the sixth, but surrendered four runs and dropped a decision in Trenton.
Reece got the start on the hill and surrendered three runs on three hits in two innings. He finished with two strikeouts, while Colton Forester pitched four innings of relief. He allowed five runs on four hits with five strikeouts.
Hagan Patterson was 3 for 3 at the plate with a triple, a run scored and two RBIs. Brycin Card had a hit and an RBI, while Brody Card had a hit and scored twice. Reece and Robinson both had one RBI, while Chase Rogers added a hit.
LAFAYETTE 6, SADDLE RIDGE 3
The Ramblers scored three times in the first inning and added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie and defeat visiting the Mustangs on Tuesday night.
Hagen English had a hit and scored twice. Levi Hopkins and Jake Rhudy each picked up an RBI, while Austin Dearing added a double for the Orange-and-Black.
Dearing pitched all seven innings. He allowed three runs on two hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
Cole Scott threw six innings for the Mustangs and allowed four hits with five strikeouts. He also had a double and drove in a run at the plate, while Landon Kimbell and Paxton Hayes had RBIs. Landon Kirby chipped in with a single.
HERITAGE 4, GORDON LEE 0
Three runs in the bottom of the second inning and one more in the fifth turned out to be enough offense for the Generals on Tuesday as they defeated the visiting Trojans.
Brayden Hudson pitched five innings of hitless ball, striking out five and walking one, while Carson Rich gave up just one hit in two innings of relief. He struck out one batter.
Offensively, Brock Capehart had a double and an RBI. Sam Coleman and Tag Norman each had singles, while Cohen Fletcher also drove in a run.
Brayden Stoker had the only hit of the game for Gordon Lee on a sixth-inning bunt. Brady Little allowed three runs on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts, while Koltin Webb pitched two innings of relief. He gave up one run on a walk and struck out four.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.