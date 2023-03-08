High School Baseball

The LaFayette Ramblers fell from the ranks of the unbeaten on Wednesday after a 12-2 defeat at the hands of Heritage in Boynton.

The Ramblers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Hagen English doubled and scored on an error. However, a pair of walks, a pair of errors and RBI-singles by Cohen Fletcher and Caden Hight contributed to a six-run second inning for the hosts. Sam Coleman had the big hit with a two-run double.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

