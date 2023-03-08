The LaFayette Ramblers fell from the ranks of the unbeaten on Wednesday after a 12-2 defeat at the hands of Heritage in Boynton.
The Ramblers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Hagen English doubled and scored on an error. However, a pair of walks, a pair of errors and RBI-singles by Cohen Fletcher and Caden Hight contributed to a six-run second inning for the hosts. Sam Coleman had the big hit with a two-run double.
A two-out RBI-single by LaFayette's Austin Dearing in the top of the fourth cut into Heritage's lead, but the Generals put up two more runs in the bottom of the fourth and finished it off in the sixth on a walk-off RBI-single by Brayden Hudson.
Fletcher, Tag Norman and Peyton Wilson each had two hits. Norman and Coleman came through with two RBIs each, and Kayden Locke drove in one run.
Fletcher also started on the hill and pitched four innings of four-hit ball with four strikeouts and three walks. Norman worked the final two innings. He allowed one hit and one walk and struck out two batters.
English went 2 for 3 for the Ramblers, while Luke Hopkins and Laik Rayburn also had singles.
Dearing threw the first 3.1 innings and was touched up for five hits. He allowed four walks and struck out one, while Hopkins pitched the final two innings. He allowed five hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Heritage (3-2) will host Gordon Lee on Mar. 14, while LaFayette (4-1) is slated to play at Dade on Monday.
GORDON LEE 13, ROSSVILLE 0
Keaton Lockhart pitched a four-inning no-hitter on Wednesday and the Trojans scored a shutout victory at Rossville.
Lockhart struck out seven batters and walked just one. He also helped himself out at the plate with an RBI.
Colt Wood went 2 for 2 and scored three times. Brady Little and Koltin Webb were both 1 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Logan Price and Braxton Daniel also had solo RBIs.
Kaiden Williams gave up one hit and four walks in two innings for the Bulldogs, while Jaxson Starnes pitched two innings and surrendered five hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Gordon Lee (3-0) will play at Lakeview on Thursday, while Rossville (0-4) will travel to Trion on Thursday.
