The Heritage Generals stayed unbeaten on the season with a 15-0 victory over Dade on Tuesday.
Ty Hunt pitched four innings for the Generals (7-0 overall, 6-0 NGAC) and allowed just one hit. He struck out four batters and did not issue a walk.
Owen Carstens went 4 for 4 with a double and three runs scored. Henry Allen was 3 for 4 and scored twice. Cody Bryan had a pair of singles and scored a pair of runs. Caden Strickland doubled, drew a walk and scored twice, while Landon Summers and Jake Collett also scored two runs apiece.
GORDON LEE 15, TRION 0
Dustin Day had a day for the Trojans on Tuesday.
He struck out three in a four-inning no-hitter and went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double, an RBI and three runs scored in a 15-0 league victory over Trion in Chickamauga.
Gordon Lee scored nine times in the bottom of the second to leave no doubt as to the outcome.
Peyton Groce had two hits and scored four runs. Maddox Millard had two hits and drove in a run. Garrett Ross doubled, scored twice and collected an RBI. Brisyn Oliver tripled and plated a run, while Kadin Ellis, James Davis and Hurley McAlister knocked in two runs apiece. Layne Vaughn also had one RBI.
RINGGOLD 11, CHATTANOOGA VALLEY 1
The Tigers spotted the visitors a run in the top of the first inning and then proceeded to score runs in the next five frames to post a victory on Tuesday.
Luke Raby went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Easton Daniel was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI. Brody Raby knocked in a pair of runs, and Rhett Blankenship and Haddon Fries both doubled with Fries picking up an RBI.
Then there was Logan Moore, who not only belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning, but also allowed just one hit in 4.2 innings of work on the mound. He struck out seven batters, while the run was unearned. Camden Denton came in the game to get a final strikeout.
The Eagles saw Hartley Workman reach first on a first-inning error before moving to second on a sacrifice from Hagen Patterson. He scored moments later on an RBI-groundout off the bat of Gavin Hughley.
Workman, Aiden Stone, Kase Stone and Heath Gregg all pitched for CVMS. They gave up a combined 10 earned runs on 10 hits and six walks with three strikeouts.
LAKEVIEW 3, LAFAYETTE 2
The Warriors got out to a 3-0 lead after two innings, but had to hold on for a narrow victory over the visiting Ramblers on Tuesday afternoon.
Lakeview loaded the bases without a hit in the bottom of the first inning before scoring on a single by Logan Reece. A second run scored moments later on a LaFayette error.
The Red-and-White loaded the bases in the bottom of the second, again without the benefit of a hit, and Chandler Harris raced home after tagging up on a sacrifice fly from Tanner Wilson.
LaFayette scored both of its runs in the top of the fourth inning. Braxton Kilgo scored first, while Grayson Ridley drove in a run on an RBI-double. The Ramblers were threatening for more, but were caught stealing for the second out before a final strikeout by Lakeview pitcher Darian Keefe ended the threat.
Keefe pitched five innings and struck out six batters. He allowed one earned run on two hits and three walks, while Wilson pitched two innings to get the save. He gave up a hit and a walk and fanned two batters.
Harris and Peyton Culpepper also had singles for the Warriors.
Luke Hopkins gave up two earned runs on a hit and four walks in one inning of work for the Ramblers. He was replaced by Braxton Beavers, who threw five strong scoreless innings. Beavers allowed two hits and three walks with nine strikeouts.
Hopkins and Josh Nasworthy added singles for LaFayette.