The Heritage Generals scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning to break open what had been a close ball game and go on to a 13-3 home victory over Catoosa County rival Lakeview on Friday.
Henry Allen got the victory on the mound for the Generals (5-0). He pitched three innings of one-hit ball, allowing one walk and striking out three, and helping himself at the plate with two hits and two runs scored.
Ty Hunt was 4 for 4 with an RBI and pitched two innings of relief. He gave up two earned runs on two hits and two walks and three strikeouts.
Owen Carstens powered the Heritage attack with four hits and five RBIs. Maddox Henry had two hits, scored three times and knocked in a run. Brandon Greene was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, while Jake Collette and Riley Womack each drove in a run.
Darian Keefe allowed four earned runs and struck out three batters in 3.1 innings for the Warriors (1-3), while Aiden Crawford pitched 1.1 innings, giving up three runs on two hits and a walk. None of the runs were earned.
Nathaniel Samples had two doubles and knocked in two runs, while Carson Goff delivered a triple.
Gordon Lee 3, LaFayette 1
The Trojans and Ramblers had a good old-fashioned pitchers' duel on Friday night in Chickamauga, but it would be the home team scoring the victory.
Aiden Goodwin pitched three innings for the Trojans (3-2). He gave up one earned run on two hits and three walks and finished with eight strikeouts. Ty Thompson would throw four innings, allowing one hit and two walks with five strikeouts.
Tucker Crowe pitched 4.1 innings for the Ramblers, giving up an earned run on four hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Isaiah McKenzie went 1.2 innings in relief. He allowed two earned runs on two hits and three walks and finished with six strikeouts.
Offensively, Payton Groce drove in a pair of runs for the Trojans. Jackson Scali was 2 for 2 with two runs scored in one RBI, while Goodwin, Maddox Millard, Landon Norton and Brock Crutchfield all had one hit apiece.
Hunter Jefferies went 2 for 3 for LaFayette (1-2). Caden Carpenter picked up a double and Mackenzie scored the only run of the night for the visitors.