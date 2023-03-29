The Gordon Lee Trojans avenged a loss at Heritage earlier this month with a 9-1 victory over the Generals Tuesday afternoon in Chickamauga.
Gordon Lee led 5-1 after five innings, but put up a four-spot in the bottom of the sixth to blow the game open.
Brady Little was 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs. Braxton Daniel was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Koltin Webb had a single and two doubles in four trips to the plate, while Grey Snyder went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Colt Wood was 2 for 2 with a double and scored three times. Brayden Stoker doubled and knocked in a run, while Logan Price went 1 for 3 with a run scored and one RBI.
It was plenty of run support for Webb, who struck out 12 batters and walked four in the complete-game victory.
Tag Norman had a hit and the only RBI for Heritage. Sam Coleman and Peyton Wilson each doubled, while Baker Capehart had a single.
Cohen Fletcher was saddled with the loss. He gave up a walk and struck out two in four innings on the mound. Coleman walked one and struck out three in 1.1 innings, while Brayden Hudson fanned one batter in his two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen.
RINGGOLD 3, MCCALLIE 2
Hayden Montoya's RBI-single in the bottom of the seventh inning was the game-winning hit as the Tigers rallied in their final at-bat to beat the visiting Blue Tornado.
The Tigers had taken a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third as Brody Raby laced a triple to score Julian Barrera and Miles Arrington. However, McCallie used two walks and two errors to score two unearned runs in the top of the fourth.
It would stay tied going into the bottom of the seventh when Braden Parker and Wesley Blair singled to lead off the inning. That set the table for Montoya to walk it off for the home team.
Parker went 2 for 2 and was the only Ringgold player with multiple hits.
Raby, Franklin Helsel and Easton Daniel all pitched for the Tigers with Daniel getting the victory. They did not give up any hits, but walked eight in addition to eight strikeouts.
LAFAYETTE 8, CHATTANOOGA VALLEY 4
The Ramblers spotted the visiting Eagles four runs in the top of the first inning, but came charging back to pick up a victory in south Walker County.
LaFayette scored two in the second inning and three in the third to grab the lead for good.
Jake Rhudy went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs. River Clark was 2 for 2 with a double and four RBIs. Austin Dearing had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run, while Braden Bartlett went 1 for 3 and scored three times.
Hagen English and Payton Neal both had one RBI and scored twice, while Ty DeBerry and Layton Overby also had singles for LaFayette.
Mason Ellenburg started on the mound for the Ramblers, but was replaced early by Rhudy, who was credited with seven innings pitched. He gave up one run and one walk with six strikeouts to get the victory.
For the Eagles, Jax Middlebrooks gave up five walks and struck out two batters in four innings on the mound. Asher Smith fanned two batters and walked three in his inning of work, while Jaxson Sivley also pitched an inning in relief.
Sivley went 1 for 2 with two RBIs for CVMS, while Stryker Harden was also credited with an RBI.
LAKEVIEW 10, DADE 3
The visiting Wolverines plated three runs in the top of the sixth inning, but it was too little, too late as the Warriors rolled to a home victory.
Hunter Reece went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Red-and-White. Peyton Culpepper also went 3 for 4. He doubled and drove in a run. Hagan Patterson went 2 for 3 and scored three times, and Cason Robinson was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Brycin Card finished with two RBIs, while Brody Card, Brayden Wilson and Chase Rogers each drove in one.
Brody Card pitched all seven innings. He gave up three unearned runs on six hits and a walk and finished with two strikeouts.