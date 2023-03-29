High School Baseball

The Gordon Lee Trojans avenged a loss at Heritage earlier this month with a 9-1 victory over the Generals Tuesday afternoon in Chickamauga.

Gordon Lee led 5-1 after five innings, but put up a four-spot in the bottom of the sixth to blow the game open.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In