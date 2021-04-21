Aiden Goodwin allowed just one hit and struck out four batters and the Gordon Lee Trojans wrapped up the No. 4 seed and a home game for the NGAC tournament with a 5-0 victory over Chattanooga Valley in a game played at Ridgeland High School on Tuesday.
Goodwin also had an RBI at the plate, as did Jacksons Scali and Brisyn Oliver, who also tripled in the game. Maddox Millard doubled, while Dalton Russell was 2 for 2 with an RBI.
For the Eagles, Kain Brown had a single to account for their only hit. Gavin Hughley and Bryson Duke both pitched, combining to allow five earned runs on six hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
Chattanooga Valley will be the No. 5 seed for the tournament.
Lakeview 16, Saddle Ridge 2
The Warriors got a triple and four RBIs from Brayden Wilson and a pair of doubles and three RBIs from Aiden Crawford in a road win at Saddle Ridge on Tuesday.
Darian Keefe and Cade Brown had two hits apiece, while Keefe, Nathaniel Samples and Nathan Horne had one RBI each. Tanner Wilson got the victory. He gave up two hits and struck out two batters in two innings of work. Kyler Cleghorn worked three innings, giving up an earned run on five hits.
Individual statistics for the Mustangs were not available as of press time.