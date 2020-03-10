The Lakeview Warriors celebrated the renovation of their home field on Monday and picked up a 15-0 victory over Saddle Ridge.
Lakeview did most of its damage with nine runs in the second inning. Darian Keefe was 2 for 3 with four RBI's on the day. Eli Walker was 2 for 4 with three RBI's and a pair of runs scored. Kendall Chumley had two hits, two RBI's and scored three times, while Ian Eller was 2 for 2 with one RBI.
Wyatt Maye, Jacob Gregg, Cade Broom and Carson Goff had one RBI apiece.
Walker got the win on the hill. He pitched two innings of one-hit ball, walking one and striking out five, while Aiden Crawford pitched the final two innings. He allowed two hits and struck out three batters.
Dalton Griffin, Jake Perry and Daxtin Edwards had hits for the Mustangs. Griffin got the start and took the loss, while Perry, Sam Ellis and Aaron Sullivan also pitched for Saddle Ridge.
Ringgold 15, Rossville 0
The Ringgold Tigers moved to 3-1 on the season with a home win over the Bulldogs.
Brentlee Raby pitched two innings to get the victory. He struck out six batters and walked two. Ryder Fairchild pitched the final inning, finishing with two walks and one strikeout.
Phillip Johnson had a hit, scored twice and drove in two runs at the plate. Wyatt Blankenship, Tillman Leonard and Braxton Holtcamp each had a hit and an RBI for the Tigers, while Raby, Hudson Moss, Sebastian Haggard, Jack Mealor, Jacob Nelson and Conner Christopher all had solo RBI's in the game.
Heritage 4, LaFayette 0
The Generals got four innings of one-hit ball from Brady Chandler and defeated the Ramblers in Boynton on Monday.
Chandler struck out five batters during his time on the mound and helped himself out at the plate with one hit and one run scored.
Ryland Black-Long pitched the final three innings, allowing two walks and one hit with two strikeouts. Max Owens, Nathan Johnson and Jacob Higgenbottom also had hits for the Generals, while Johnson, Higgenbottom and J.C. Armour all scored one run each.
Dawson Pendergrass pitched five innings for the Ramblers. He gave up four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts. He allowed just two unearned runs, but was saddled with the loss. Cody Davis and Julian Lees combined for one inning of relief.
Michael Hamilton and Eli Massey had the hits for LaFayette, both singles.