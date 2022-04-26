The fifth-seeded Ringgold Tigers scored twice in the top of the sixth inning and tacked on four insurance runs in the seventh to defeat the fourth-seeded Lakeview Warriors, 6-1, in a North Georgia Athletic Conference first-round playoff game at Lakeview Middle School on Monday night.
The only run for the first five innings of the game came in the bottom of the first. Chandler Harris led off the frame with a double for the Warriors and stole third base before trotting home on a one-out RBI-single by Tanner Wilson.
That score held until the top of the sixth inning when the Tigers rallied to take the lead. Logan Moore singled and moved all the way to third base following an error at the end of the play. He scored moments later on a groundout off the bat of Luke Raby.
Two batters later, Rhett Blankenship reached base on a two-out error and scampered all the way to third on a single by Kaiden Quick. That set the table for Easton Daniel, who came through with an RBI-single to bring in the go-ahead run.
One inning later, Brody Raby and Haddon Fries drew leadoff walks before a passed ball allowed both runners to move into scoring position. Raby raced home on an RBI-squeeze bunt by Moore and Moore later stole second base before Luke Raby drove in a run with an RBI-single.
Lakeview got the next two batters on groundouts, although Blankenship was able to drive in a run with his out. Quick capped the inning with an RBI-single one batter later.
Luke Raby finished off his complete game with three more outs in the home half of the seventh. He allowed just five hits with seven strikeouts and did not walk a batter, while the run he allowed was earned.
Darian Keefe pitched six innings for the Warriors, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Wilson pitched an inning of relief and gave up one earned run on two hits.
Offensively, Moore had a huge day by going 4 for 4 with two runs scored to go with his RBI, while Quick and Daniel each went 2 for 4.
Keefe, Nathan Horne and Kyler Crawford each had singles for Lakeview.
Ringgold will now head to Heritage to take on the top-seeded Generals in a best-of-three semifinal series. Games 1 and 2 will be played on Thursday, starting at 4:30 p.m., with Game 3, if needed, is set to be played on Friday at 4:30.
The Generals will be the home team for Games 1 and 3, while the Tigers will be the designated home team for Game 2 as all three games will be played at Heritage.
The other semifinal series will pit third-seeded Trion against second-seeded Gordon Lee in Chickamauga. The Bulldogs beat sixth-seeded LaFayette on Monday, 14-2. No further information was available as of press time.
The Trion-Gordon Lee series will begin on Wednesday (4:30 p.m.) and will conclude with Game 3 on Thursday (4:30 p.m.), if needed.