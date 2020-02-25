The Ringgold Middle School Tigers took their season opener on Tuesday with a 9-3 home victory over the Westside Rockets in a non-NGAC contest.
Sebastian Haggard pitched three innings of no-hit ball, striking out seven batters. Brentlee Raby fanned four in two innings on the hill. Phillip Johnson struck out two and allowed two earned runs, but did not give up a hit, while Ryder Fairchild allowed one earned run on one hit in one inning of work.
Offensively, Hudson Moss had a hit, two RBIs, two runs scored and four stolen bases. Fairchild had a hit, scored once and drove in a run. Jack Mealor and Sebastian Haggard scored two runs apiece, while Conner Christopher crossed the plate once.
Ringgold (1-0) will be at home to face LaFayette this Thursday at 5 p.m.