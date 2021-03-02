The Ringgold Tigers opened up the 2021 middle school baseball season with a 31-3, two-inning home victory over Rossville on Tuesday.
Logan Bramlett and Colt Forgey had two hits each, including a double, while Aiden Hickman also had a double for Ringgold (1-0). Hickman led the Tigers with four RBIs with Forgey, Garrett Edgar and Pierce Pennington recording three RBIs each.
Bramlett, Taylor Pierce, Haddon Fries, Brayden Sylar, Jackson Black, Luke Raby and Isaac Crew each drove in two runs, while Braden Johnson, Eli Crew, Logan Moore and Mason Ellis had one RBI apiece.
Black pitched the first inning and struck out two batters to get the win. Ellis and Eli Crew both pitched in the second inning. They combined for three walks and four strikeouts.
Individual statistics for Rossville (0-1) were not available as of press time.