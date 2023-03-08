The Ringgold Tigers sent 18 batters to the plate in the top of the third inning and scored 13 times on their way to a 15-0, five-inning victory over county rival Lakeview on Tuesday.
The game was played at AT&T Field in Chattanooga.
The big inning included two-run doubles by Julian Barrera and Easton Daniel. Barrera finished 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Daniel was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
Braden Parker had three hits in three at-bats, scored three times and drove in one run. Franklin Helsel had a hit and drove in three. Grady Haddock went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Brody Raby was 1 for 2 with two runs scored, while Wesley Blair picked up an RBI.
Raby and Daniel combined for the abbreviated no-hitter. Raby pitched three innings, walking four and striking out five, while Daniel fanned four batters in two innings.
Hunter Reece, Peyton Culpepper, Brayden Wilson, Chase Rogers and Cason Robinson all pitched for the Warriors. They combined to give up nine hits and nine walks with five strikeouts.
Ringgold (2-0) is slated to play at Dade on Thursday, while Lakeview (0-3) will host Gordon Lee that same night.
GORDON LEE 17, NEW HOPE 4
The Trojans led 6-1 going into the top of the fourth inning before scoring 11 times in their next two at-bats to steamroll the Kodiaks at Edwards Park in Dalton.
Gordon Lee got 2 for 3 performances from Colt Wood, Koltin Webb, Braxton Daniel and Gavin Johnson. Webb finished with three RBIs, Wood and Daniel each drove in two, while Johnson added one RBI.
Logan Price had a triple, an RBI and scored two runs. Will Chambers doubled and drove in a run, while Grey Snyder, Braven Linebarger, Brayden Stoker, Brody Eaton and Carson Bridging drove in one run each.
Wood pitched all five innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out three in the victory.
Gordon Lee (2-0) will travel to Lakeview on Thursday to take on the Warriors.
BOYD-BUCHANAN 6, HERITAGE 0
The Generals' bats were silenced by the Bucs on Tuesday night as the Navy-and-Red failed to collect a hit in a shutout loss in Chattanooga.
Seven different Heritage players drew a walk, but none were able to make it completely around the bases. Cohen Fletcher, Tag Norman and Jake Ryans had one stolen base apiece.
Kayden Locke, Caden Hight and Brayden Hudson all pitched two innings each for Heritage. Locke gave up two earned runs on one hit and three walks with five strikeouts. Hight surrendered one earned run on two hits and three walks with two strikeouts, while Hudson gave up three earned runs on three hits with three strikeouts.
Heritage (2-2) is set to host LaFayette on Thursday.
LAFAYETTE 3, ROSSVILLE 0
The Bulldogs and the Ramblers found themselves in an old-fashioned pitchers' duel in south Walker County on Tuesday. However, it would be the homestanding Ramblers staying unbeaten on the season at 4-0.
LaFayette scored a run in the bottom of the first inning on an error and Austin Dearing collected a two-out single in the second to score Laik Rayburn. Then in the fifth, Luke Hopkins doubled, took third on a passed ball and scored on an RBI by Levi Hopkins.
Dearing pitched 3.2 innings, gave up one walk and struck out seven. Luke Hopkins went three innings with two hits and six strikeouts to get the victory, while Levi Hopkins pitched a third of an inning, striking out one to record the save.
Rossville (0-2) saw Raylon Nichols and Kaiden Williams each go 1 for 3 at the plate.
Brandon Newport gave up two runs - one earned - on one hit and four walks in four innings of work. He finished with six strikeouts, while Williams surrendered an unearned run on one hit and one walk. He struck out four in two innings of relief.
LaFayette will travel to Heritage on Thursday, while Rossville will play a road game that afternoon at Trion.