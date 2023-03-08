High School Baseball

The Ringgold Tigers sent 18 batters to the plate in the top of the third inning and scored 13 times on their way to a 15-0, five-inning victory over county rival Lakeview on Tuesday.

The game was played at AT&T Field in Chattanooga.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In