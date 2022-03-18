Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers suffered their first conference loss of the season on Thursday night with a 4-3 defeat at Trion.

The Tigers scored twice in the top of the fifth inning to take a 3-2 lead. Haddon Fries layed down a sacrifice bunt to bring in a run, while Camden Denton followed with an RBI-single.

However, the Bulldogs plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to regain the lead before slamming the door in the seventh.

Ringgold's other run came in the third. Rhett Blankenship led off with a double before scoring on a two-out single by Luke Raby.

Raby pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Blankenship threw an inning of relief, surrendering an unearned run on one hit.

Blankenship and Denton also had two hits apiece for the Tigers, while Fries and Logan Moore added singles.

Ringgold (6-2, 4-1) will be back at home Tuesday to take on Chattanooga Valley.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

