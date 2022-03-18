MIDDLE SCHOOL BASEBALL: Ringgold tripped up in Trion By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Mar 18, 2022 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ringgold Tigers suffered their first conference loss of the season on Thursday night with a 4-3 defeat at Trion.The Tigers scored twice in the top of the fifth inning to take a 3-2 lead. Haddon Fries layed down a sacrifice bunt to bring in a run, while Camden Denton followed with an RBI-single.However, the Bulldogs plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to regain the lead before slamming the door in the seventh.Ringgold's other run came in the third. Rhett Blankenship led off with a double before scoring on a two-out single by Luke Raby.Raby pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Blankenship threw an inning of relief, surrendering an unearned run on one hit.Blankenship and Denton also had two hits apiece for the Tigers, while Fries and Logan Moore added singles.Ringgold (6-2, 4-1) will be back at home Tuesday to take on Chattanooga Valley. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now VOLLEYBALL: Lee set to play beach volleyball at EKU Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Feb. 7-13, 2022 Susan Darling Memorial Scholarship program established Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, March 14, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Santa Margarita girls soccer coach Eddie Huerta resigns after three seasons 1 hr ago Scalia fuels Gophers’ first-round comeback victory in WNIT 1 hr ago UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared, here's direct link to check result 1 hr ago Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply for Cook and other posts 1 hr ago Yogi Adityanath, Ashok Gehlot, others ring in Holi. , videos 1 hr ago