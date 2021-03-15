The Ringgold Tigers scored in every inning but the third, including a four-spot in the sixth, to put away Gordon Lee, 11-3, in an NGAC game at Ringgold on Monday.
Aidan Hickman and Garrett Edgar both had three hits and a pair of RBIs for the Tigers (6-0 overall, 4-0 NGAC). Jackson Black was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Logan Bramlett was 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Haddon Fries, Colt Forgey, Luke Raby and Isaac Crew were each credited with one RBI.
Bramlett threw four innings and gave up a pair of earned runs on three hits and a walk. He recorded seven strikeouts, while Black pitched three hitless innings. He struck out five and issued just one walk.
Ty Thompson started on the hill for the Trojans and went 1.1 innings. He gave up three earned runs on two hits and four walks with one strikeout. Garrett Ross, Landon Norton, Troy Phillips and Payton Groce all pitched in relief for Gordon Lee (3-3).
Jackson Scali was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Maddox Millard had one hit and drove in a run, while Aiden Goodwin recorded a double.