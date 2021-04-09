The Ringgold Tigers are now 11-0 on the season after a 13-1 home victory over county rival Lakeview on Thursday.
Nathaniel Samples' RBI-double gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Tigers would score five times in their first two at-bats before busting the game wide open with eight runs in the third.
That inning included a single and four doubles, including three consecutively, before Logan Bramlett capped the frame with a two-run homer. Aidan Hickman was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, both of which came on a two-run homer in the bottom of the second.
Garrett Edgar was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Briley Cropper had two hits, scored twice and drove in two, while Jackson Black and Isaac Carew had one RBI apiece.
Brayden Sylar and Cole Forgey, along with Black and Edgar, all pitched for Ringgold.
Darian Keefe went 2 for 4 for Lakeview and Brayden Wilson added a single. Keefe, Wilson and Tanner Wilson all toed the rubber for the Warriors.