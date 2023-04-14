Ringgold Tigers

The LaFayette Ramblers tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh on Thursday, but they would come up two runs short in a 6-4 loss against visiting Ringgold.

The Tigers went ahead 5-0 after four innings. That included a two-run triple in the first inning by Braden Parker and RBI-doubles by Brody Raby in the fourth and seventh.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

