The LaFayette Ramblers tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh on Thursday, but they would come up two runs short in a 6-4 loss against visiting Ringgold.
The Tigers went ahead 5-0 after four innings. That included a two-run triple in the first inning by Braden Parker and RBI-doubles by Brody Raby in the fourth and seventh.
Braden Bartlett had a two-run single as part of a three-run fifth inning for the Ramblers and LaFayette scored a run on an error in the seventh.
The Orange-and-Black put runners at the corners with two outs, but Tiger pitcher Easton Daniel recorded one final strikeout to seal the victory.
Raby got the win on the hill with four innings of two-hit ball. He allowed just two hits and four walks with six strikeouts. Peyton Barry threw two innings of relief, striking out three and walking one before Daniel closed it out in the seventh. He recorded the save with two walks and two strikeouts.
Raby went 3 for 3 and Julian Barrera was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Miles Arrington was also credited with an RBI.
Hagen English was 3 for 3 with a pair of runs scored, while Luke Hopkins doubled, drove in a run, and scored once for the Ramblers.
Austin Dearing allowed seven hits and four walks with two strikeouts in five innings on the mound. Hopkins gave up two hits and struck out one batter in two innings out of the bullpen.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.