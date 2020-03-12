Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers scored runs in four of five innings, including five in the bottom of the fifth, to polish off an 11-0, run-rule victory over Saddle Ridge Thursday in Catoosa County.

Phillip Johnson did not allow a hit in his three innings on the mound. He struck out eight batters and walked two to get the victory. Jacob Swanson pitched two innings of no-hit ball. He walked two and fanned four for the Tigers, now 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the NGAC.

Hudson Moss was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Brentlee Raby knocked in three runs. Swanson and Jack Mealor each had two RBI's and Aiden Hickman knocked in one run.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

