The Ringgold Tigers scored runs in four of five innings, including five in the bottom of the fifth, to polish off an 11-0, run-rule victory over Saddle Ridge Thursday in Catoosa County.
Phillip Johnson did not allow a hit in his three innings on the mound. He struck out eight batters and walked two to get the victory. Jacob Swanson pitched two innings of no-hit ball. He walked two and fanned four for the Tigers, now 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the NGAC.
Hudson Moss was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Brentlee Raby knocked in three runs. Swanson and Jack Mealor each had two RBI's and Aiden Hickman knocked in one run.