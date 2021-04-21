Four Ringgold pitchers combined on a no-hitter as the Tigers defeated New Hope out of Whitfield County, 6-2, in a non-league game in Ringgold on Wednesday night.
The Tigers got a pair of doubles and two RBIs from Jackson Black to go with a triple by Pierce Pennington and a double by Isaac Crew. Pennington and Colt Forgey also drove in one run each.
Black, Forgey, Logan Bramlett and Aidan Hickman walked five batters and combined to strike out 10 in seven innings, while the runs they allowed were unearned. The Kodiaks got both of their runs in the top of the fifth. One run scored on an error and the second scored on a hit batter with the bases loaded.
Ringgold (15-1 overall) will be the top seed for the NGAC tournament, which is scheduled to begin next week. The Tigers will host the winner of the 4 vs. 5 matchup in the semifinals. That three-game series will begin with a doubleheader on Thursday, April 29.
Ringgold also announced that Thursday's scheduled home game with Ocoee Middle School out of Cleveland, Tenn. has been canceled.