The Ringgold Tigers rallied from a six-run deficit to pull within one run of the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Blue-and-White would ultimately drop a 9-7 decision to visiting Rome in a non-NGAC game in Ringgold on Friday.
Rome scored its first four runs without the benefit of a hit as they took advantage of four Tiger errors. The visitors would tack on another run in the fifth and three more in the sixth to open up a seemingly comfortable 8-2 lead.
But in the bottom of the fifth, Ringgold got its offense on track. Braxton Holtcamp brought in two runs on a single, Hudson Moss had an RBI-single and Sebastian Haggard made it 8-7 on a two-run double.
However, the Wolves would add an insurance run in their final at-bat before getting the Tigers 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh to end it.
Haggard was 2 for 4, while Jack Mealor and Conner Christopher also had singles. Haggard pitched the first three innings, allowing four unearned runs with two walks and six strikeouts. Brentlee Raby pitched two innings of one-hit ball. He gave up one earned run with four walks and two strikeouts, while Ryder Fairchild allowed four earned runs on four hits and two walks in two innings of relief. He struck out two batters.