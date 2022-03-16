The Ringgold Tigers, who trailed 1-0 after three-and-a-half innings, pushed home three runs in the bottom of the fourth and tacked on two more in the fifth to defeat LaFayette, 5-2, in an NGAC league game in Ringgold on Tuesday.
LaFayette's first run came in the top of the second inning. Brennon Beavers singled and then, after an infield pop-up, Ringgold was called for back-to-back balks to move Beavers to third. Following a strikeout, Beavers raced home on a wild pitch.
That would be all the scoring until the fourth when the Tigers loaded the bases without a hit. Easton Daniel came through with a two-out, two-run single and a third run trotted home on a balk later in the inning.
The Ramblers scored on a two-out error in the top of the fifth to cut Ringgold's lead down to one. However, Logan Moore doubled in the home half of the inning and scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Rhett Blankenship.
Haddon Fries then drew a walk and stole second and third base before tacking on an insurance run off of a passed ball.
Blankenship pitched 2.1 innings of two-hit ball. He struck out two batters and gave up an unearned run. Colt Underdown threw the next 3.2 innings, allowing an earned run on two hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. Kaiden Quick pitched the final inning, allowing one hit and one walk.
Luke Hopkins pitched 4.1 innings for the Ramblers. He surrendered four earned runs on two hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. Beavers went the rest of the way. He walked two batters and struck out three without allowing a hit. The run he gave up was unearned.
Ringgold (6-1, 4-0) will host Trion on Thursday, while LaFayette will be back at home to take on Dade.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.