A two-run sixth inning would provide the tying and go-ahead runs for the Ringgold Tigers, who posted a 7-6 non-conference win at East Hamilton on Monday. The Tigers are now 8-3 overall.
Ringgold put up a four-spot in the top of the fifth inning to take a 5-0 lead. Three of the runs came on a homer by Rhett Blankenship.
The Hurricanes countered with six runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a one-run lead. However, the Tigers would respond a half-inning later.
Kaiden Quick led off the sixth inning with a single and Colt Underdown bunted for a hit after Quick stole second. With runners on the corners, Braylee Raby dropped down another bunt to bring in a run, while a Logan Moore sacrifice put two runners in scoring position.
That set the table for Blankenship, who collected his fourth RBI of the game with the go-ahead run-scoring single.
Blankenship finished 2 for 4, as did Luke Raby, who also picked up an RBI. Braylee Raby was 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles. Easton Daniel matched Quick with a 2 for 4 performance, while Haddon Fries went 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored.
Moore, Blankenship, Luke Raby, Quick, Underdown and Daniel all pitched for Ringgold. They combined to give up five earned runs on 10 hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in seven innings. Daniel was credited with the victory.
Ringgold will head to Boynton on Tuesday to take on an undefeated Heritage squad.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.