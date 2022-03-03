A huge fourth inning broke open what had been a tight ball game and the Ringgold Tigers improved to 2-0 in NGAC play with a 14-4, five-inning victory over Dade on Thursday.
The Tigers held a slim 5-3 lead going into the bottom of the fourth when they erupted for nine runs. The Blue-and-White also hit for the cycle during the inning.
Logan Moore, Rhett Blankenship and Easton Daniel each singled. Braylee Raby added a double. Moore had a triple in his second at-bat of the frame, while Camden Denton also tripled. The inning was capped by a solo homer off the bat of Haddon Fries.
Moore finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and four runs scored and Daniel was 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Blankenship also drove in a pair of runs, while Luke Raby matched Fries and Braylee Raby with one RBI apiece.
Blankenship pitched two innings of two-hit ball. He allowed three runs with only one being earned. He allowed two walks and finished with five strikeouts. Daniel closed it out with three innings of one-hit ball. The run he gave up was earned and he struck out five while walking only one.
Ringgold (3-0 overall) will head to Dalton on Monday for a non-league game.
