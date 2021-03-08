The Ringgold Tigers improved to 3-0 on the season as they doubled up visiting McCallie, 4-2, Monday night in Catoosa County.
Ringgold took a 1-0 lead in the third inning before tacking on three runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Blue Tornado would get both of its runs in the top of the sixth.
Logan Bramlett went 0-4 at the plate, but made the most of his at-bats by driving in three runs. He knocked in a run with a groundout in the third inning and plated two runs on another groundout an inning later.
Aiden Hickman scored twice, drove in a run and swiped four bases, while Haddon Fries drew three walks, scored once and also stole four bases.
Garrett Edgar pitched the first three innings. He allowed no runs on three hits with three strikeouts. Hickman gave up an earned run on three hits and no walks in three innings of relief. He struck out three batters before Brayden Sylar closed it out in the seventh. He gave up a hit and two walks, but fanned two McCallie hitters to escape trouble.
The Tigers will get back to NGAC play on Tuesday with a home game against Trion. First pitch is 5 p.m.