Sports editor
The Ringgold Tigers broke open a 1-1 tie with five runs in the top of the third inning and went on to an 11-1 win at Saddle Ridge on Tuesday.
Brody Raby went 3 for 4, drove in one run and scored three times. Zach Grower was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Julian Barrera was 2 for 2 with three runs scored.
Braden Parker and Hayden Montoya drove in two runs apiece, while Peyton Barry picked up one RBI. Franklin Helsel pitched all five innings, striking out four and giving up five hits.
The Mustangs got singles from Paxton Hayes, Clay Moore, Z Harris, Landon Kimball and Brady Daly, while Moore was credited with an RBI.
Cole Scott pitched four innings, striking out five and walking three, while Jake Ledbetter walked one batter and struck out another in his one inning of relief.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
