Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers broke open a 1-1 tie with five runs in the top of the third inning and went on to an 11-1 win at Saddle Ridge on Tuesday.

Brody Raby went 3 for 4, drove in one run and scored three times. Zach Grower was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Julian Barrera was 2 for 2 with three runs scored.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In