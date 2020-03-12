The Ringgold Tigers plated five runs in the bottom of the third inning and picked up a 5-1 victory over visiting Trion in an NGAC game on Wednesday afternoon.
A pair of one-out walks got the inning going. Phillip Johnson followed with an RBI-single and Brentlee Raby delivered an RBI-double before Jack Mealor added a run-scoring single. Following a pop-up and a walk, Tillman Leonard broke the game open with a two-run single.
Mealor was the only Tiger with multiple hits as he finished the day 2 for 2 at the plate.
Sebastian Haggard pitched five innings, allowing just three hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts. Johnson pitched the sixth. He allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk with one strikeout. The game was called after the top of the sixth inning.
Ringgold is now 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the NGAC.