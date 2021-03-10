The Ringgold Tigers put up three runs in the third inning to take the lead for good before picking up a 6-2 home victory over Trion Tuesday night in Catoosa County.
Jackson Black gave up just one earned run on two hits in his five innings of work on the mound. He struck out five batters and walked two. Logan Bramlett pitched two innings of relief. He did not give up an earned run and allowed just one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.
Colt Forgey went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI. Brayden Sylar knocked in a pair of runs. Black helped his own cause with a double and Garrett Edgar and Bramlett both picked up solo RBIs as the Tigers moved to 4-0.