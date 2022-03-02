The Ringgold Tigers scored at least two runs in every inning but the third and went on to a 13-2 victory at Rossville on Tuesday.
Logan Moore was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Braylee Raby went 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI and Haddon Fries was 2 for 4 with an RBI and four runs scored.
Rhett Blankenship had a hit, an RBI and scored four times. Luke Raby was 1 for 3 with two runs knocked in, and Camden Denton was 1 for 3 and scored twice.
Colt Underdown pitched three innings of no-hit ball and struck out nine batters. Denton pitched two innings, giving up one run on a pair of walks with six strikeouts. Blake Johnson allowed a run on two walks, and Franklin Helsel struck out three in his one inning of relief.
Cody Davenport and Elijah Waters both scored for Rossville. Brandon Newport pitched 4.1 innings for the Bulldogs. He allowed just two earned runs on five hits and four walks and finished with eight strikeouts, while Caleb Burnett tossed 1.1 innings of relief. He surrendered four earned runs on five hits and five walks with two strikeouts.
Ringgold (2-0) will host Dade in a league game on Thursday, while Rossville (0-1) will play host to Gordon Lee on Thursday at City Park.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.