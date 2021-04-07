The Ringgold Tigers continued their winning ways in the North Georgia Athletic Conference with a 4-1 home win over LaFayette on Tuesday.
Aidan Hickman had two doubles and scored once, while Brayden Sylar also had two hits and scored one run. Garrett Edgar, Isaac Crew and Pierce Pennington each drove in a run.
Hickman, Edgar, Logan Bramlett and Jackson Black all pitched for the Tigers. They combined to allow four hits and seven walks over seven innings and teamed up for a dozen strikeouts.
For LaFayette, Julian Lees, Matthew Thompson, Haygen Baker and Bryson Cleghorn all had singles with Cleghorn picking up an RBI. Hunter Jefferies, Isaiah McKenzie and Brennon Beavers pitched for the Ramblers. They gave up one earned run on seven hits and four walks in six innings and combined for six strikeouts.