Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers bounced back from a Game 1 loss on Monday to earn a spot in the NGAC baseball championship series, which is scheduled to open with a doubleheader Thursday at Gordon Lee.

After losing the opener to Heritage, 10-8, the second-seeded Tigers took Game 2 Monday night by a 7-1 count before punching their ticket with a 4-2 win in Tuesday's decisive Game 3.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

