The Ringgold Tigers bounced back from a Game 1 loss on Monday to earn a spot in the NGAC baseball championship series, which is scheduled to open with a doubleheader Thursday at Gordon Lee.
After losing the opener to Heritage, 10-8, the second-seeded Tigers took Game 2 Monday night by a 7-1 count before punching their ticket with a 4-2 win in Tuesday's decisive Game 3.
Ringgold scratched out a run in the bottom of the first inning as an error, a walk and two stolen bases set the table for Wesley Blair. Blair would ground out, but plated Grady Haddock on the play.
Three more runs came home in the bottom of the third, all in similar fashion.
Haddock drew a one-out walk, stole second and moved to third on an error before scoring on a Julian Barrera RBI-single. Barrera stole second and took third on an error before scoring on a passed ball, while Brody Rabu walked, stole second, moved to third on an error, and scored on another groundout off the bat of Blair.
The third-seeded Generals got two runs back in the top of the seventh. Caden Hight and Judd Mitchell reached base with singles before scoring on a two-run hit by Peyton Wilson.
Heritage threatened again in the top of the seventh, putting runners on first and second with one out. However, Easton Daniel recorded his only strikeout of the night before Hayden Montoya snared a liner at second base to end the game.
Daniel got the save with three innings of relief. He allowed four hits and one walk. Raby pitched the first four innings to collect the win. He gave up two hits and five walks to go with five strikeouts.
Braden Parker and Franklin Helsel also had singles for Ringgold (16-2).
Heritage (15-6) got four innings from Tag Norman, who gave up just one hit and walked five to go with three strikeouts. Wilson pitched two innings of three-hit ball, striking out one.
Norman, along with Cohen Fletcher and Brayden Hudson, also had singles for Heritage.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.