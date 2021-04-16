The Ringgold Tigers allowed two runs in the top of the seventh inning, but held on for a 4-3 home win over Gordon Lee on Thursday.
The Tigers scored their first two runs in the bottom of the second inning before the Trojans got one back in the top of the sixth. Ringgold added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth, only to see Gordon Lee answer in the seventh. The Trojans had the tying run at first base in their final at-bat, but the Tigers got the final out to seal the victory.
Brayden Sylar led Ringgold with two hits, while Haddon Fries, Jackson Black, Logan Bramlett, Isaac Crew and Logan Moore each had one hit apiece. Moore's hit was a double and he finished with two RBIs, while Crew knocked in one run.
Black got the win with six innings of three-hit ball. He struck out six batters and walked four, while only two of the runs he allowed were earned. Garrett Edgar pitched the seventh to record the save. He gave up one hit and struck out one.
For Gordon Lee, Dustin Day had a double and one RBI. Aiden Goodwin, Landon Norton and Jackson Scali each had singles, while Goodwin and Norton both stole a pair of bases.
Day pitched five strong innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Garrett Ross pitched one inning in relief. He did not allow a hit, but walked three batters and the run he allowed was earned.