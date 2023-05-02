The Ringgold Tigers and the Heritage Generals will need one more game to determine who will face Gordon Lee for the 2023 NGAC baseball tournament championship.
Third-seeded Heritage picked up the victory in Game 1 of their semifinal series at Ringgold on Monday night, but the second-seeded Tigers bounced back to take the nightcap and force a deciding Game 3 on Tuesday.
HERITAGE 10, RINGGOLD 8
A two-run double by Tag Norman in the top of the first inning got things going for the Generals, who scored four times in the first and two more times in the second to jump out to a 6-0 lead.
Ringgold got a run back in the bottom of the third and they would cut the lead in half in the bottom of the fifth with two more runs, including a solo homerun by Wesley Blair.
The Tigers followed up with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to go in front 8-6. Julian Barrera belted a three-run homerun, followed by a solo shot from Brody Raby, to put the home team ahead. Franklin Helsel added a two-out, RBI-single before Heritage could finally get out of the inning.
But in the top of the seventh, Heritage drew three consecutive walks to start things off before Caden Hight and Carson Rich came through with RBI-singles. The third run was awarded on a catcher's interference call against Ringgold, while Sam Coleman also had an RBI-single to account for what turned out to be the final run of the game.
Peyton Wilson went 3 for 5 with two runs scored for Heritage. Hight was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBI-singles. Judd Mitchell and Cohen Fletcher each went 1 for 2 with an RBI, while Brayden Hudson also drove in a run.
Fletcher started the game on the mound and pitched four innings, giving up three walks to go with four strikeouts. Hudson, Hight and Norman all pitched in relief. Hight was credited with the victory, while Norman worked the seventh for a save.
Blair pitched six innings for Ringgold, walking five and striking out eight. Helsel and Easton Daniel both pitched in relief, while Daniel was saddled with the loss.
Blair also finished the game with two RBIs, while Raby, Helsel, Grady Haddock, Zach Grower and Hayden Montoya all had two hits apiece.
RINGGOLD 7, HERITAGE 1
In the nightcap, the Tigers turned the tables on the Generals with four runs of their own in the top of the first. The frame included solo RBIs by Blair and Braden Parker, along with a two-run single by Grower.
Ringgold picked up another run in the sixth on an RBI-single by Daniel, while Blair blasted his second homer of the night in the top of the seventh, a two-run shot.
Norman brought in a run with a groundout in the bottom of the seventh to break up the shutout bid.
Helsel pitched five strong innings, walking four and striking out three to get the victory. Raby threw two innings of relief, striking out three and walking two.
Haddock, Barrera and Parker also had hits for the Tigers.
Coleman took the loss for Heritage. He walked five batters and fanned four in five innings of work, while Rich struck out three batters in two innings without allowing a walk.
Fletcher was the only Heritage player with multiple hits as he finished 2 for 4. Norman, Mitchell, Baker Capehart and Kayden Locke also had singles for the Generals.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.