High School Baseball

The Ringgold Tigers and the Heritage Generals will need one more game to determine who will face Gordon Lee for the 2023 NGAC baseball tournament championship.

Third-seeded Heritage picked up the victory in Game 1 of their semifinal series at Ringgold on Monday night, but the second-seeded Tigers bounced back to take the nightcap and force a deciding Game 3 on Tuesday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In