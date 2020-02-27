The Ringgold Tigers moved to 2-0 on the season after posting a 7-4 home victory over LaFayette on Thursday night. The game did not count in the NGAC standings.
Ringgold led 5-0 going into the top of the sixth inning when the Ramblers erupted for four runs to cut the Tigers' lead down to one. However, the home team would answer with two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Hudson Moss was 2 for 2 at the plate with an RBI, two walks, three stolen bases and three runs scored. Brentlee Raby had a home run and three RBIs. Sebastian Haggard had a double and knocked in two, while Ryder Fairchild had a hit, a walk and a run scored.
Raby got the victory. He pitched the first three innings and gave up two hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Fairchild threw the next two innings, allowing two hits and fanning three batters. Phillip Johnson and Conner Christopher also pitched in relief for the Ringgold. Christopher would record the save as he struck out five batters in 1.2 innings of work.
Individual stats for the Ramblers (0-1) had not been provided as of press time.