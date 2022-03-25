MIDDLE SCHOOL BASEBALL: Ringgold falls on the road By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Mar 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ringgold Tigers scored twice in the top of the seventh inning, but it was not enough as they dropped a 5-2 decision to Christian Heritage Friday night in Dalton.The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when the Lions put two runs on the board. They added a solo run in the fifth and two more in the sixth.Ringgold saw Kaiden Quick get hit by a pitch to lead off the seventh and he trotted home on a two-run homer to left field by Haddon Fries. However, that would be all the runs the Tigers would get.Fries went 2 for 3 on the day and was the only Ringgold player with multiple hits.Blake Johnson, Camden Denton, Luke Raby and Easton Daniel combined to pitch six innings. They allowed five earned runs on six hits and three walks, but only struck out two total batters. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Man killed in road rage incident in Chickamauga No charges at this time in fatal road rage shooting in Chickamauga Catoosa Schools Superintendent Denia Reese retiring: Highlights and accomplishments of her journey from teacher to superintendent Jury convicts Catoosa County man of rape Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Alfaro keeps bombing, Nola joins in as Padres tie Dodgers 43 min ago Yogi holds first meet with his council of ministers, to address cabinet today 40 min ago '65% of work in illegal colonies done' 42 min ago SSC Constable GD Result 2021 declared, here's direct link to check 43 min ago India-China boundary resolution a tough grind with PLA dragging feet 43 min ago