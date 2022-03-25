Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers scored twice in the top of the seventh inning, but it was not enough as they dropped a 5-2 decision to Christian Heritage Friday night in Dalton.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when the Lions put two runs on the board. They added a solo run in the fifth and two more in the sixth.

Ringgold saw Kaiden Quick get hit by a pitch to lead off the seventh and he trotted home on a two-run homer to left field by Haddon Fries. However, that would be all the runs the Tigers would get.

Fries went 2 for 3 on the day and was the only Ringgold player with multiple hits.

Blake Johnson, Camden Denton, Luke Raby and Easton Daniel combined to pitch six innings. They allowed five earned runs on six hits and three walks, but only struck out two total batters.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription