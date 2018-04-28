The Ringgold Tigers finished up the regular season by splitting a doubleheader with McCallie on Friday.
The Tigers dropped the first game, 5-2. Mason Parker did not allow an earned run in three innings of work. He gave up three hits and struck out five. Hudson Chandler allowed an earned run on two hits with one strikeout in three innings, while Ty Gilbert fanned one batter in his one inning on the hill.
Parker and Malachi Hill both had a hit and an RBI, while Kyle White and Robbie Bates had one hit apiece.
A walkoff double by Ross Norman in the bottom of the seventh gave Ringgold a 10-9 victory in the nightcap. It was Norman's third hit of the game and he finished with three RBIs.
White added two hits and one RBI, while Bates, Gilbert, Parker, Brody Gann and Mason Burt each had a hit and drove in a run. Brent Bowman and Aaron Elswick also had hits to help the cause.
Bates went 4.1 innings on the mound, giving up a pair of earned runs on two hits. He struck out eight. Gilbert pitched two innings, fanning two, and Norman threw two-thirds of an inning for Ringgold.
The Tigers (15-6) will be the No. 1 seed for the NGAC tournament, which starts this next week. They will play the winner of the 4-5 matchup in a best-of-three second round series, starting Thursday.